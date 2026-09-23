INR weighed down by the broad strength of the American currency

The Indian rupee fell 12 paise to close at 95.74 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by the broad strength of the American currency and a slight recovery in crude oil prices from lower levels. Indian shares ended modestly higher on Wednesday as investors kept a close eye on developments between the U.S. and Iran, and looked forward to a crucial U.S.-China summit on Thursday, which could lead to new trade agreements amid escalating competition and restrictions on advanced technologies. Indian equity benchmarks rebounded strongly today, with the NSE Nifty 50 gaining 117.80 points (0.50%) to close at 23,446.80, and the BSE Sensex climbing 299.17 points (0.40%) to finish at 74,828.25. The dollar strengthened on hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials, raising expectations of a rate hike by the US Fed in 2026. However, positive domestic markets supported the rupee at lower levels. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.58 against the US dollar, then gained ground and touched an intraday high of 95.57 against the American currency in intraday trade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News