Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 15.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 426.26 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India declined 15.69% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 426.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.84% to Rs 139.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 2140.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1999.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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