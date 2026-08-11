Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.52% to Rs 611.52 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India declined 24.51% to Rs 43.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 611.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 691.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.611.52691.1311.0612.2468.5384.7758.8277.4543.8758.11

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