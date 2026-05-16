Insecticides India launches GRANUVIA - a next-gen insecticide for paddy crop

Insecticides India (IIL) today announced the launch of GRANUVIA, a next-generation, future-ready insecticide in India. GRANUVIA is designed to provide long-duration control of brown plant hopper (BPH) up to 60 days from days of application, recommended application window 30-35 Days after transplanting, along with up to two weeks of protection against stem borer (for dead heart management) two of the most damaging pests affecting paddy crop.

Pest infestations continue to significantly impact rice productivity across India. Last year, early and prolonged outbreaks of brown plant hopper affected millions of acres across multiple states, forcing farmers to undertake at least two to three rounds of intervention to manage the pest. In severe cases, BPH can lead to yield losses ranging from 20% to 60%.

Similarly, stem borer remains a major yield-limiting pest, typically causing 10% to 30% crop damage. Under severe infestations, losses can be even higher due to the formation of dead hearts, which severely affects plant health and productivity.

GRANUVIATM is recommended for application at 30-35 days after transplanting, a critical stage when paddy crops are most vulnerable to pests. Its simple broadcasting method, compatible with common farmer practices (mixing with sand or urea), makes GRANUVIATM a distinctive solution. It provides up to 60 days of long-duration control against brown plant hopper (BPH) and also helps farmers manage stem borer (dead heart for up to two weeks) during this crucial growth stage.