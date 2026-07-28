Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Insilco reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST