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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insolation Energy allots 54,750 equity shares under ESOP

Insolation Energy allots 54,750 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:52 PM IST
Insolation Energy has allotted 54,750 equity shares under ESOP on 25 May 2026. Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 22,03,94,625 divided into 22,03,94,625 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each to Rs. 22,04,49,375 divided into 22,04,49,375 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each.
 

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

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