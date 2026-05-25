Insolation Energy allots 54,750 equity shares under ESOP

Insolation Energy has allotted 54,750 equity shares under ESOP on 25 May 2026. Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 22,03,94,625 divided into 22,03,94,625 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each to Rs. 22,04,49,375 divided into 22,04,49,375 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each.