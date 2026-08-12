Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insolation Energy consolidated net profit declines 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Insolation Energy consolidated net profit declines 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 104.68% to Rs 740.70 crore

Net profit of Insolation Energy declined 13.80% to Rs 37.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 104.68% to Rs 740.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 361.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales740.70361.89 105 OPM %9.7415.68 -PBDT64.4254.84 17 PBT47.5052.05 -9 NP37.0442.97 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RMC Switchgears consolidated net profit declines 48.90% in the June 2026 quarter

RMC Switchgears consolidated net profit declines 48.90% in the June 2026 quarter

JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cinevista consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Cinevista consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 70.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 70.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Inducto Steel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Inducto Steel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST