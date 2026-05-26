Insolation Energy consolidated net profit rises 64.76% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 100.10% to Rs 793.93 croreNet profit of Insolation Energy rose 64.76% to Rs 69.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 100.10% to Rs 793.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 396.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.76% to Rs 200.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.90% to Rs 2146.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1333.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales793.93396.77 100 2146.021333.76 61 OPM %13.9414.46 -13.3812.20 - PBDT101.2556.19 80 281.08164.35 71 PBT86.2953.21 62 245.29153.05 60 NP69.8442.39 65 200.63125.58 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST