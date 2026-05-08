Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit declines 28.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.81% to Rs 141.77 crore

Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions declined 28.47% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 141.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.25% to Rs 40.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.60% to Rs 475.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 388.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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