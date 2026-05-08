Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit declines 28.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.81% to Rs 141.77 croreNet profit of Inspirisys Solutions declined 28.47% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 141.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.25% to Rs 40.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.60% to Rs 475.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 388.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales141.77120.34 18 475.88388.15 23 OPM %7.739.43 -8.527.16 - PBDT13.0914.85 -12 43.9628.49 54 PBT11.6512.14 -4 38.5523.10 67 NP8.7712.26 -28 40.9821.54 90
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:31 PM IST