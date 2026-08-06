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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Installed data centres capacity expands from 375 MW in 2020 to about 1575 MW

Installed data centres capacity expands from 375 MW in 2020 to about 1575 MW

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Government has highlighted rapid expansion of data centre capacity to support India's growing Digital and AI infrastructure. Data centres are an important & integral component of the overall Digital India Infrastructure ecosystem. The Data Centre industry in India has been growing at a steady pace. The rapid growth of AI and high-performance computing is driving increasing demand for data centre capacity in the country. Data Centres in India are majorly developed, owned, and operated by private companies. Companies evaluate factors such as demand projections, operational expenses, availability of power, skilled manpower and long term business viability before choosing locations for establishing a Data Centre. The investments in the sector are coming from both domestic as well as global players. The Government of India does not provide any subsidy for establishment of data centres. Data centres are located across the country such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Gujarat. The installed capacity has grown from 375 MW in 2020 to current capacity of about 1,575 MW. The Data Centre industry is now further expanding in states like Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & West Bengal which are coming up with new investment destinations.

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 4:37 PM IST