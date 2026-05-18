Integra Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 47.83% to Rs 0.34 croreNet loss of Integra Capital reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 86.96% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 175.86% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.34-0.23 -48 0.800.29 176 OPM %123.53117.39 -62.506.90 - PBDT-0.42-0.26 -62 0.500.03 1567 PBT-0.42-0.26 -62 0.500.03 1567 NP-0.290.05 PL 0.430.23 87
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:04 PM IST