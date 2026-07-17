Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 11.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 44.30 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India declined 11.22% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 44.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.44.3045.7316.4119.866.838.415.627.234.515.08

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