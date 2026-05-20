Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 17.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.99% to Rs 39.73 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India declined 17.43% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 39.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.60% to Rs 15.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 168.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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