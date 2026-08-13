Integra Essentia consolidated net profit declines 96.30% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 42.14% to Rs 111.91 croreNet profit of Integra Essentia declined 96.30% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.14% to Rs 111.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 78.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales111.9178.73 42 OPM %0.811.31 -PBDT1.141.56 -27 PBT0.890.65 37 NP0.020.54 -96
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:48 AM IST