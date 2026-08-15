Integrated Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 72.97% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net loss of Integrated Capital Services reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 72.97% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.100.37-70.0064.86-0.040.26-0.060.22-0.050.06

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