Integrated Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 20.09 crore
Net profit of Integrated Industries reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 20.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales20.090 0 OPM %2.440 -PBDT0.92-0.03 LP PBT0.92-0.03 LP NP0.69-0.03 LP
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

