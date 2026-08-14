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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Integrated Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Integrated Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 10.55 crore

Net profit of Integrated Proteins reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.550 0 OPM %4.360 -PBDT0.480 0 PBT0.480 0 NP0.360 0

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:06 PM IST