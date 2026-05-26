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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Integrated Thermoplastics standalone net profit rises 3046.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Integrated Thermoplastics standalone net profit rises 3046.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 68.92% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Integrated Thermoplastics rose 3046.43% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 68.92% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.31% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.461.48 -69 2.456.50 -62 OPM %-145.6520.27 --166.53-84.77 - PBDT8.860.37 2295 5.46-5.46 LP PBT8.820.27 3167 5.08-5.92 LP NP8.810.28 3046 4.96-6.06 LP

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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