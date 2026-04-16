Intellect concludes digital transformation for Kuwait's leading FMCG retailer - OnCost

With deployment of its advanced AI-First in-store retail platform - eMACH.ai Retail 6DX

Intellect Design Arena announced that OnCost, Kuwait's leading FMCG retailer and the nation's first wholesaler to open its doors to individual consumers, has digitally transformed its operations with eMACH.ai Retail 6DX. This advanced AI-First in-store retail platform has been deployed across OnCost's branches, marking a strategic leap into next-generation, experience-driven in-store retail.

In a market defined by high consumer expectations and rapid digital adoption, OnCost's shift to eMACH.ai Retail 6DX represents a conscious pivot from restrictive legacy infrastructure to a cloud-native, microservices-led architecture. By moving away from monolithic systems, OnCost has built a foundation that can respond, learn, and evolve with every customer interaction.

Debanjan Kumar, CEO, iDTC, added: "Oncost's journey is a definitive example of first-principle reinvention. They chose to reimagine their foundation rather than patch old systems. This implementation is not just a technology deployment; it is a business transformation designed for resilience and relevance in the competitive Middle Eastern retail landscape."