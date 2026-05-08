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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 11.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 11.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 847.02 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 11.15% to Rs 120.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 847.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 725.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.80% to Rs 345.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 332.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.53% to Rs 3038.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2500.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales847.02725.91 17 3038.182500.00 22 OPM %21.6527.82 -19.1121.09 - PBDT220.82223.59 -1 699.81600.12 17 PBT162.10182.15 -11 490.91443.71 11 NP120.23135.32 -11 345.43332.77 4

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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