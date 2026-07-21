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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design unveils global SaaS platform for credit unions and mutuals

Intellect Design unveils global SaaS platform for credit unions and mutuals

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

Intellect Design Arena announced the global launch of its Credit Union Solution Suite, a next-generation banking platform designed specifically for credit unions and mutual institutions worldwide.

Intellects credit union solution suite is architected for member-centric, community-rooted institutions focused on sustainable growth rather than external shareholder pressure. Built on the eMACH.ai architecturecomprising events, microservices, APIs, cloud, headless, and AIthe suite allows institutions to modernise at their own pace without the disruption of "big-bang" migrations. The Credit Union Solution Suite embeds Intellects domain knowledge of serving more than 90 credit unions.

It is available as a fully managed SaaS offering, providing even small institutions with the same enterprise-grade capabilities as large global entities.

 

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking, said, "Intellect has been committed to delivering value to Canadian credit unions and mutuals, delivering to 90+ credit unions in just one year. At Intellect, we recognise that these institutions require more than just conventional banking software; they need a partner that understands the member-centric model from the ground up, delivering trust and community impact.

With the launch of our AI-first, composable SaaS suite specifically for this ecosystem, we are furthering our commitment to the credit unions and mutuals globally. By combining our deep domain expertise with the agility of eMACH.ai, we are fully prepared to help these institutions modernise at their own pace, ensuring they remain the primary, trusted financial partner for their members for generations to come. Our readiness is defined by our commitment to their unique, purpose-driven mission.

Intellect Design Arena has a comprehensive portfolio of products across global consumer banking, central banking, risk & treasury management, global transaction banking, and insurance and is engaged in the business of software development.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

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