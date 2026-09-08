Intellect launches MSOCK technology at Global FinTech Fest 2026

Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of MSOCK Multidimensional Multilayer System of Connected Knowledge, an AI-native engineering system designed to address one of the biggest barriers to enterprise AI adoption: AI can generate code, but it does not inherently understand the enterprise it is being asked to change. Intellect has filed 39 patents relating to MSOCK technology and is launching the technology to the world for the first time on 09 September 2026, at Global FinTech Fest 2026.

MSOCK introduces a new enterprise knowledge infrastructure that makes institutional knowledge connected, computable and visual, enabling AI to understand the relationships across business, operations, compliance and technology before it acts.

The launch marks Intellect's move from coding-led software engineering to cognitive engineering, where enterprise transformation begins not with writing code, but with understanding business intent, institutional knowledge, architectural dependencies and the impact of change.

As part of the launch, Intellect is issuing an open challenge to financial institutions. Organisations can bring one of their complex application modules to Intellect. Within three weeks, MSOCK will map the application and its connected knowledge, enabling the institution to ask one of the most consequential questions in enterprise technology: If I change this, what exactly will break?

The challenge is intended to demonstrate MSOCK's ability to identify dependencies and the precise blast radius of proposed changes before code is modified.