Intellect wins landmark partnership with 37 Canadian financial institutions

Intellect Design Arena announced that 37 Canadian financial institutions, which are participants of the National Digital Banking Working Group (NDBWG), have selected Intellect to deliver a world-class digital banking experience to over 262,000 credit union and financial institution members across 5 provinces.

This landmark partnership unites institutions managing over $11.7 billion CAD in assets under a single, future-ready digital architecture, marking one of the most significant collaborative digital transformation initiatives within Canada's financial ecosystem.

The NDBWG selected Intellect as a partner to provide its eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) and associated services to its participating financial institutions, following an exclusive negotiation period announced in August 2025.

Among the 59 financial institutions that participated in the vendor selection process that identified Intellect's eMACH.ai DEP as the preferred platform, 37 have now formally signed on, with additional institutions still progressing through the process.

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking, said, We are proud to support our growing collective of 37+ Canadian financial institutions as they redefine the future of community banking. By leveraging Intellect's eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform, these institutions are joining a broader movement toward high-velocity innovation, ensuring the Canadian cooperative system continues to deliver the resilient, member-first digital experiences that define their success in the market.