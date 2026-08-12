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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 0.09% to Rs 344.91 crore

Net profit of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 78.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.09% to Rs 344.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 344.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales344.91344.60 0 OPM %62.6340.51 -PBDT151.2969.51 118 PBT2.49-78.43 LP NP2.49-78.43 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:30 AM IST