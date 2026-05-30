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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intense Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Intense Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

Sales decline 20.36% to Rs 28.13 crore

Net loss of Intense Technologies reported to Rs 22.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.36% to Rs 28.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 16.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.27% to Rs 125.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales28.1335.32 -20 125.43149.80 -16 OPM %11.2310.48 -9.7114.37 - PBDT3.984.30 -7 16.4225.27 -35 PBT2.142.98 -28 9.8220.38 -52 NP-22.392.72 PL -15.6516.32 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

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