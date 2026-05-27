Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inter Globe Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Inter Globe Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 25.41% to Rs 36.62 crore

Net Loss of Inter Globe Finance reported to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.41% to Rs 36.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.23% to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 177.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.6229.20 25 177.95146.11 22 OPM %-8.36-23.36 -1.592.15 - PBDT-3.56-4.93 28 2.513.96 -37 PBT-3.60-4.97 28 2.393.81 -37 NP-3.60-4.49 20 2.253.37 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 64.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 64.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Terraform Realstate reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Terraform Realstate reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aartech Solonics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aartech Solonics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Landsmill Green reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Landsmill Green reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 303.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 303.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance