Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit declines 55.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.40% to Rs 52.81 crore

Net profit of Inter Globe Finance declined 55.94% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.40% to Rs 52.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.52.8167.194.566.801.924.301.884.271.413.20

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