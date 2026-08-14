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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit declines 55.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit declines 55.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

Sales decline 21.40% to Rs 52.81 crore

Net profit of Inter Globe Finance declined 55.94% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.40% to Rs 52.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.8167.19 -21 OPM %4.566.80 -PBDT1.924.30 -55 PBT1.884.27 -56 NP1.413.20 -56

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:37 PM IST