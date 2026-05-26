Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit rises 764.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.29% to Rs 30.67 crore

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier rose 764.29% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.29% to Rs 30.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.42% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.04% to Rs 107.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

30.6723.01107.5888.159.296.698.248.192.841.317.665.891.560.222.751.561.210.141.921.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News