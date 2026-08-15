Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 98.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.47% to Rs 1.38 crore

Net profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 98.36% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.47% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.380.8652.9034.881.560.951.550.941.210.61

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