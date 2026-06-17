Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 87-crore order from renewable energy sector customer

Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 87-crore order from renewable energy sector customer

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 87 crore from a customer operating in the renewable energy and solar panel industry.

The company said the identity of the customer cannot be disclosed at this stage due to confidentiality obligations and commercial considerations.

The scope of the order includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system. The project is scheduled to be completed within approximately 10 months.

The company clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India. The company reported a 5.4% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 36.60 crore, while revenue from operations rose 8.7% to Rs 503.62 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

 

The counter rose 0.62% to Rs 1,880.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR stays well supported as NIFTY50 hits three-week high

INR stays well supported as NIFTY50 hits three-week high

Nifty hovers above 24,050 mark; IT shares jump

Nifty hovers above 24,050 mark; IT shares jump

Prime Minister highlights importance of building international partnerships at G7 Summit

Prime Minister highlights importance of building international partnerships at G7 Summit

Infosys rises after partnering with Valmet to modernize IT operations through AI

Infosys rises after partnering with Valmet to modernize IT operations through AI

NSE SME Utkal Speciality Industries India's maiden market voyage drifts into discount territory

NSE SME Utkal Speciality Industries India's maiden market voyage drifts into discount territory

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBitcoin Technical OutlookGold-Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowGoogle Android UpdateTelegram Ban in IndiaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance