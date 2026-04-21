Interarch Building Solutions gains after bagging Rs 80-cr order for pre-engineered steel buildings

Interarch Building Solutions added 1.17% to Rs 2,014.45 after the company has secured a new order worth approximately Rs 80 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

The company stated that it is unable to disclose the clients identity due to commercial considerations. The project is scheduled to be executed within six months.

Earlier, the company had also bagged another order worth Rs 60 crore for similar services, including design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system. The clients identity was not disclosed for the same commercial reasons. That project is expected to be completed within eight months.

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.

In its latest financial update, Interarch reported a 32.1% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 37.26 crore, driven by a 43.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 522.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.