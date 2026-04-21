Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building Solutions gains after bagging Rs 80-cr order for pre-engineered steel buildings

Interarch Building Solutions gains after bagging Rs 80-cr order for pre-engineered steel buildings

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Interarch Building Solutions added 1.17% to Rs 2,014.45 after the company has secured a new order worth approximately Rs 80 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

The company stated that it is unable to disclose the clients identity due to commercial considerations. The project is scheduled to be executed within six months.

Earlier, the company had also bagged another order worth Rs 60 crore for similar services, including design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system. The clients identity was not disclosed for the same commercial reasons. That project is expected to be completed within eight months.

 

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.

In its latest financial update, Interarch reported a 32.1% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 37.26 crore, driven by a 43.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 522.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coforge launches AI-native solutions for airlines - Voyager.AI and FlightFlex.AI

Coforge launches AI-native solutions for airlines - Voyager.AI and FlightFlex.AI

Biocon receives Health Canada approval for two biosimilars - Bosaya and Vezuo

Biocon receives Health Canada approval for two biosimilars - Bosaya and Vezuo

Oil Climbs, Stocks Dip Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Oil Climbs, Stocks Dip Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Mobavenue Media bags two awards at DIGIXX Awards 2026

Mobavenue Media bags two awards at DIGIXX Awards 2026

INR loses in momentum as RBI partially unwinds emergency curbs on rupee derivative

INR loses in momentum as RBI partially unwinds emergency curbs on rupee derivative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewIMD Heatwave WarningApple New CEOTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table