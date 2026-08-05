Interarch Building Solutions gains after securing Rs 83 crore order for energy transmission project

Interarch Building Solutions rose 1.10% to Rs 1,861.45 after the company secured an Rs 83 crore order for the design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply of a pre-engineered steel building system for a major energy transmission project.

Interarch Building Solutions stated that it could not disclose the customer's identity due to commercial confidentiality.

The company further clarified that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the order.

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India. The company reported a 5.4% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 36.60 crore, while revenue from operations rose 8.7% to Rs 503.62 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

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