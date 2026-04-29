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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interest rate on GOI Floating Rate Bond 2034 to be 6.45% for next six-months

Interest rate on GOI Floating Rate Bond 2034 to be 6.45% for next six-months

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
The rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2034 (FRB 2034) applicable for the half year April 30, 2026 to October 29, 2026 shall be 6.45 per cent per annum, Reserve Bank of India noted. The FRB 2034 carries a coupon, which has a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last three auctions (from the rate fixing day i.e., April 30, 2026) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (0.98 per cent).

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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