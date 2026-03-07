InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from CRISIL
InterGlobe Aviation announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed the company's ratings with a 'Positive' outlook assigned to the long-term bank facilities as per details:
Long term rating - Crisil AA-/Positive (Removed from 'Rating Watch developing Implications'; Rating Reaffirmed)
Short Term Rating - Crisil A1+ (Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 2:31 PM IST