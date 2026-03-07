InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from CRISIL

InterGlobe Aviation announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed the company's ratings with a 'Positive' outlook assigned to the long-term bank facilities as per details:

Long term rating - Crisil AA-/Positive (Removed from 'Rating Watch developing Implications'; Rating Reaffirmed)

Short Term Rating - Crisil A1+ (Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed)

