InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from CRISIL

InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from CRISIL

Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
InterGlobe Aviation announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed the company's ratings with a 'Positive' outlook assigned to the long-term bank facilities as per details:

Long term rating - Crisil AA-/Positive (Removed from 'Rating Watch developing Implications'; Rating Reaffirmed)

Short Term Rating - Crisil A1+ (Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed)

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

