Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2536.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 22438.40 crore

Net loss of Interglobe Aviation reported to Rs 2536.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3067.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 22438.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22151.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2391.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7258.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 84961.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80802.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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