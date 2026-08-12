Interise Trust consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 869.79 crore

Net profit of Interise Trust rose 14.87% to Rs 31.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 869.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 895.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.869.79895.6671.8174.51315.55327.3964.0135.6331.5927.50

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