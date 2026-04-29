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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interise Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Interise Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 906.35 crore

Net loss of Interise Trust reported to Rs 53.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 54.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 906.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 880.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 42.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 71.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.61% to Rs 3566.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3476.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales906.35880.23 3 3566.873476.17 3 OPM %61.9267.44 -69.9664.29 - PBDT239.69296.08 -19 1207.57975.81 24 PBT-33.094.49 PL 89.99-155.38 LP NP-53.2054.79 PL 42.15-71.40 LP

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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