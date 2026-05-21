Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / International Conveyors consolidated net profit declines 69.38% in the March 2026 quarter

International Conveyors consolidated net profit declines 69.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 77.71% to Rs 97.03 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors declined 69.38% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.71% to Rs 97.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.44% to Rs 68.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.36% to Rs 213.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales97.0354.60 78 213.13151.85 40 OPM %19.2019.27 -18.8714.14 - PBDT6.3410.14 -37 90.56118.01 -23 PBT5.949.72 -39 88.99116.27 -23 NP3.9913.03 -69 68.3891.71 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 18.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 18.96% in the March 2026 quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 29.39% in the March 2026 quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 29.39% in the March 2026 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 50.29% in the March 2026 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 50.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayStocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayFalta Assembly RepollOla Electric Share Price OutlookQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table