International Conveyors consolidated net profit declines 69.38% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 77.71% to Rs 97.03 croreNet profit of International Conveyors declined 69.38% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.71% to Rs 97.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.44% to Rs 68.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.36% to Rs 213.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales97.0354.60 78 213.13151.85 40 OPM %19.2019.27 -18.8714.14 - PBDT6.3410.14 -37 90.56118.01 -23 PBT5.949.72 -39 88.99116.27 -23 NP3.9913.03 -69 68.3891.71 -25
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST