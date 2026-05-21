International Gemological Institute consolidated net profit rises 27.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.93% to Rs 368.56 crore

Net profit of International Gemological Institute rose 27.62% to Rs 179.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.93% to Rs 368.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.44% to Rs 711.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 427.29 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.70% to Rs 1597.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1053.16 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

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