International Travel House standalone net profit declines 17.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.05% to Rs 55.27 crore

Net profit of International Travel House declined 17.90% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.05% to Rs 55.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.55.2757.0114.0816.389.8211.307.539.295.646.87

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