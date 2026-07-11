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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / International Travel House standalone net profit declines 17.90% in the June 2026 quarter

International Travel House standalone net profit declines 17.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 3.05% to Rs 55.27 crore

Net profit of International Travel House declined 17.90% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.05% to Rs 55.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales55.2757.01 -3 OPM %14.0816.38 -PBDT9.8211.30 -13 PBT7.539.29 -19 NP5.646.87 -18

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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