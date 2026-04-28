International Travel House standalone net profit declines 31.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.00% to Rs 57.03 crore

Net profit of International Travel House declined 31.45% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.00% to Rs 57.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.93% to Rs 18.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 231.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 235.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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