Internet subscribers in India up 6.24% in March-26 quarter

Total number of Internet subscribers in India increased from 1028.61 million at the end of Dec-25 to 1092.79 million at the end of Mar-26, registering a quarterly rate of growth 6.24%. Out of 1,092.79 million internet subscribers, number of Wired Internet subscribers are 46.54 million and number of Wireless Internet subscribers are 1046.26 million.

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