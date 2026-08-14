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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 139.63 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies rose 10.98% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 139.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 128.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales139.63128.99 8 OPM %3.513.74 -PBDT4.844.57 6 PBT4.684.39 7 NP4.554.10 11

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST