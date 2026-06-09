Introduction of Coal Exchanges marks a paradigm shift in coal marketing, says Ministry of Coal

Ministry of Coal has stated that the introduction of Coal Exchanges marks a paradigm shift in coal marketing by moving from the traditional "one-to-many" sales model to a competitive "many-to-many" trading platform. In a significant step towards modernizing India's coal supply chain, the Government has paved the way for the establishment of Coal Exchanges in the country. The recently enacted Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2025 introduced the concept of a Mineral Exchange and empowered the Central Government to promote transparent and efficient trading of minerals, including coal and its processed forms. In pursuance of the above, the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026 have been published by Ministry of Coal in the Official Gazette on 04.06.2026.

To facilitate this initiative, the Ministry of Coal has already designated the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) in December 2025, as the authority responsible for registering and regulating Coal Exchanges. Eligible entities will be authorized by CCO to establish and operate Coal Exchanges, frame market rules and bye-laws, and facilitate coal trading. Registrations will be granted for a period of 25 years. The introduction of Coal Exchanges marks a paradigm shift in coal marketing by moving from the traditional "one-to-many" sales model to a competitive "many-to-many" trading platform. This will enable transparent and market-driven price discovery, improve efficiency, and provide coal producers, including commercial and captive miners, with easier access to a wider pool of buyers. Public Sector coal companies can also leverage the platform to enhance market participation.

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