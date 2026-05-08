Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 41.72% to Rs 9.82 crore

Net Loss of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.72% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.73% to Rs 3.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.82% to Rs 43.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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