Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 27.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.74% to Rs 893.63 crore

Net profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 27.85% to Rs 193.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 151.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.74% to Rs 893.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 740.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.893.63740.1032.4132.12285.23222.79250.94194.88193.74151.54

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