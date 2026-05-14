Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 39.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.47% to Rs 857.65 crore

Net profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 39.36% to Rs 205.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.47% to Rs 857.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 723.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.45% to Rs 721.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 3193.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2663.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

857.65723.963193.792663.9934.3831.2433.8828.89287.01208.421029.07718.95252.96180.09904.92606.28205.97147.80721.55486.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News