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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 129.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 129.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Sales rise 21.17% to Rs 53.34 crore

Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings rose 129.95% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 53.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales53.3444.02 21 OPM %20.7314.54 -PBDT9.495.03 89 PBT7.103.01 136 NP4.992.17 130

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST