Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 98.42% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 50.63 croreNet profit of Investment & Precision Castings rose 98.42% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 50.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 94.06% to Rs 11.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 185.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50.6341.93 21 185.40162.55 14 OPM %18.1914.43 -16.6613.84 - PBDT7.824.59 70 25.9516.50 57 PBT5.502.56 115 17.448.38 108 NP3.771.90 98 11.766.06 94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Jagadishwar Pharmaceutical Works reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST