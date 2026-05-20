IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 69.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.37% to Rs 619.45 croreNet profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 69.19% to Rs 53.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 619.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 527.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.18% to Rs 137.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 2319.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2079.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales619.45527.78 17 2319.062079.21 12 OPM %14.9311.89 -11.609.73 - PBDT91.1063.25 44 275.80209.95 31 PBT70.8144.70 58 195.57137.96 42 NP53.1631.42 69 137.64101.07 36
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:52 PM IST